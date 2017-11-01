Money Morning Director of Technology & Venture Capital Research Michael Robinson first recommended Bitcoin back in summer 2013, when one bitcoin would’ve bought you around 90 bucks. Well, at this writing, you’d need to fork over more than $6,500 to get …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin futures remind one expert of the risky products that caused the financial crisis - November 1, 2017
- Bitcoin Is a Lot More Than Just Quadruple-Digit Profits - November 1, 2017
- The Evolving Economics Of Bitcoin, Gold And Fiat Currencies - November 1, 2017