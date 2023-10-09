OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, says Bitcoin helps solve corruption, while popular podcaster Joe Rogan believes Bitcoin could possibly become a “universal viable currency.” …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin is a ‘super logical’ step on the tech tree: OpenAI CEO - October 8, 2023
- Top Crypto Analyst Accumulates Bitcoin, Ethereum, Chainlink, and Key Altcoins for Upcoming Bull Run - October 8, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will BTC Surpass $32,000 as Bitcoin Minetrix Gains Momentum? - October 8, 2023