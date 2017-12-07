Bitcoin is about to join the big leagues on Wall Street, but some fear it is far from ready

The first futures on cryptocurrency bitcoin begin trading Sunday night on the Cboe. While demand for the new instruments is expected, some brokers are taking it slow before offering access to clients, or adding restrictions on trading. Some of the world’s …
