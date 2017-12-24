Bitcoin’s current decline is not out of the normal and has shed only 16 days of gains. Lightning Network threatens to undermine the purpose of Bitcoin, may not scale, and makes the same promises we’ve heard before. Despite that, I remain optimistic for …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Who Regulates Bitcoin Trading? No U.S. Agency Has Jurisdiction - December 24, 2017
- Bitcoin Lost Almost 20% of Its Value This Week - December 24, 2017
- Bitcoin Is An Inferior Cryptocurrency And Should Be Avoided Unless Fixed - December 24, 2017