Bitcoin is an inflation hedge and a ‘Big Tech dominant digital network,’ says software company
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-06-08
Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy says bitcoin represents “the best of both worlds.” Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you. Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC delivered to …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)