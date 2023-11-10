Fried’s conviction, and bitcoin is already rising like a fresh divorcee. Bitcoin hit a new high for 2023, nearly touching $38,000 at one point on Thursday. It marked the highest price for the cryptocurrency since early May 2022,
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin is back (sort of) - November 10, 2023
- A $17.7 Trillion Crypto ‘Window’ Just Quietly Opened Amid Huge Bitcoin, Ethereum And XRP Price Surge - November 10, 2023
- Reviewing new cryptocurrency project Bitcoin ETF Token (BTCETF) – Best crypto to buy now? - November 10, 2023