As of March 17, Bitcoin’s price is up nearly 55% year-to-date (YTD). In comparison, Nubank has risen by only 26%. Meanwhile, another crypto-exposure asset, namely Coinbase stock (COIN), has seen the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin is beating Warren Buffett’s ‘crypto bet’ in 2023 - March 17, 2023
- Bitcoin surges to highest price in 9 months - March 17, 2023
- Bitcoin Outflow Increases: 2 Experts Weigh In On Recent Changes, Is The Data ‘Insignificant?’ - March 17, 2023