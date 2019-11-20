Bitcoin is going down. It is in a bear market. That is bad news if you are a short-term holder and good news if you are a long-term acquirer. I reiterate, all you need to know is which way bitcoin …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Is Crashing Again - November 20, 2019
- Fidelity Digital Assets Gets NY Trust Charter to Custody Bitcoin for Institutions – CoinDesk - November 20, 2019
- Estimating the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining - November 20, 2019