Stephen Poloz, governor of the Bank of Canada, called bitcoin trading “gambling”. Poloz said that the Canadian central bank is looking into cryptocurrency regulation. He added that blockchain technology is a “true piece of genius.” Bitcoin trading is …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Online Brokerage Robinhood Will Offer Bitcoin And Ethereum Trading In February - January 25, 2018
- BitConnect Lawsuit: Bitcoin Trading Platfrom Sued By Six Victims - January 25, 2018
- Bitcoin is ‘gambling’ and regulations are needed, Canada central bank head says - January 25, 2018