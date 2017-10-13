Bitcoin is going bananas

Bitcoin soared past $5,400, $5,500, $5,600, $5,700, and $5,800 for the first time on Friday morning before putting in a record high of $5866 a coin, Bloomberg data showed. The cryptocurrency has since pared its gains, but still trades up 3.92% at $5,626 …
