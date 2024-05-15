Bitcoin jumped with stocks on Wednesday after the April consumer price index showed inflation eased from the previous month.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin can lead crypto adoption via identity verification, experts say - May 15, 2024
- Bitcoin is having its best day since March following cooler April inflation reading - May 15, 2024
- ‘Still Early’—Sudden $6 Trillion Fed Inflation Flip Predicted To Unleash A Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP And Crypto Price Boom - May 15, 2024