Bitcoin is headed for its worst monthly decline since January 2015 this month amid increasing scrutiny from regulators on the cryptocurrency space. Load Error Bitcoin was trading near $10,250 Wednesday, according to CoinDesk, which tracks the price of the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin is headed for its biggest monthly drop in 3 years - January 31, 2018
- Square Adds Bitcoin Buying for More Cash App Users - January 31, 2018
- Jack Dorsey just opened up bitcoin buying and selling for most Cash App customers in a bid for ‘greater financial access for all’ - January 31, 2018