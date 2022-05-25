Bitcoin is imploding. But you wouldn’t know it from checking out Formula 1 races
1 min ago
2022-05-25
By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business What crypto crash? Bitcoin prices may be plunging, but you wouldn’t know it by checking out the cars on the super popular Formula One racing circuit. F1 is crazy for …
