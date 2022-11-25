Bitcoin is in a rut with prices stagnating just above two-year lows. But it was a different story for Dogecoin on Friday, with the meme crypto tearing higher.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Is in a Slump, but Dogecoin Is Popping. It’s Not Elon Musk This Time. - November 25, 2022
- Why El Salvador’s Bukele Is Doubling Down on Bitcoin Despite the Crypto Crash - November 25, 2022
- Binance Launches Proof-of-Reserve System for Bitcoin, Ethereum ‘Coming in The Near Future’ - November 25, 2022