Bitcoin Is in Wild Upheaval After The Cancellation of the Segwit2x Fork

The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a complex shakeup this weekend, with a recently created digital token called Bitcoin Cash (BCH) up nearly 130% in two days, even after retreating substantially from an even bigger spike. Meanwhile, the original …
