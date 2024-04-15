Bitcoin’s use case as a hedge against geopolitical tensions is being questioned after it dropped to $62,000 over the weekend after Iran launched a missile and drone attacks against Israel. Bitcoin lost 7.5% of its value on Saturday, plunging from over $67K to around $62K in minutes after news of Iran’s attack on Israel.
