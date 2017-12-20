Bitcoin Is Not a Systemic Financial Risk, Say Top Economists

A new survey finds that nearly 75% of a pool of top European economists do not think cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are, or will become, a threat to the stability of the financial system. The latest survey from the London-based Center for Macroeconomics …
