There are three classic problems that you might encounter if you try to use Bitcoin to pay for goods and services. The first problem is that your Bitcoins might go astray: Bitcoin transactions are irreversible and involve sending money to long complicated addresses,
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Is Not Great for Murder - October 19, 2023
- BlackRock, JPMorgan crypto bull run could push bitcoin price to $200,000 - October 19, 2023
- Coinbase legal chief discusses terrorism financing with crypto and bitcoin ETFs - October 19, 2023