Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency won’t supplant PayPal and credit cards as payment options yet, but they could in due time. That’s the assessment of Lisa Ellis, an equity analyst with sell …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin is ‘Potentially Disruptive’ to PayPal & Visa: Analyst - February 27, 2019
- XRP Price Drops Quickly as Bitcoin Capitulates Again - February 27, 2019
- Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Rips Mark Zuckerberg, Pumps Bitcoin - February 27, 2019