Prominent analyst Will Clemente recently delved into Bitcoin’s current position against the prevailing macroeconomic landscape, connecting broad fiscal trends with the future trajectory of the digital asset. Despite facing a decline of nearly 70% from its …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin experiences dip, but on-chain activity suggests potential bull run - September 20, 2023
- Bitcoin is resilient amidst macroeconomic challenges, says analyst Will Clemente - September 20, 2023
- Bitcoin’s Inactive Supply Peaks At All-Time High, But One Crypto Exchange Beats The Odds, Sees Inflow - September 20, 2023