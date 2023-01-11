Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies continued their slow and steady march higher on Wednesday. But a liquidity crisis—exacerbated by FTX’s collapse last year—means that a return to the wild volatility …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Is Rising. But Crypto’s Wild Ride Isn’t Over. - January 11, 2023
- Bitcoin trades above $17,000; Shiba Inu surges 6%. Check cryptocurrency prices today - January 11, 2023
- Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Discount Narrows to 8-Week Low - January 11, 2023