Bitcoin advanced 0.8% to $19 900 as of 7:07 a.m. in New York on Tuesday, while Ether was up 4.3% at $1 666. The cryptocurrency market appears by some measures to be poised to break out of the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- First Phase Of Ethereum Merge, Biggest Thing In Crypto Since Bitcoin, Goes Live - September 6, 2022
- Bitcoin is seen poised to escape from tightest range in 2 years - September 6, 2022
- Ethereum price movement outpaces Bitcoin ahead of Merge - September 6, 2022