Instead, the token’s performance in October could be propelled by a decision coming from the Securities and Exchange Commission next Friday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Is Set to Thrive in October—No Matter Where Rates Go, Analyst Says - October 6, 2023
- The bitcoin price is up 60%, best-performing asset in 2023 as economy lags - October 6, 2023
- Former Blackrock Director Sees Spot Bitcoin ETF Approvals As Early As January Bringing Up To $200 Billion In Assets - October 6, 2023