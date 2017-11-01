A trader signals an offer in the Eurodollar pit at the CME Group prior to the Federal Reserve’s announcement that interest rates would remain unchanged November 2, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. Scott Olson/Getty Images CME Group, a leading marketplace for …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin: What’s Coming in the Year Ahead - November 1, 2017
- Bitcoin is skyrocketing because 2 of the biggest exchange groups in the world are launching bitcoin futures — here’s what that means - November 1, 2017
- Wall Street Pushes Bitcoin Prices To New Highs - November 1, 2017