Bitcoin ignored the positive dynamics of US stock indices on Wednesday, further reducing the amplitude of its fluctuations. The first cryptocurrency has been moving in a $29.5-30.0K range since the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin is stable, but Ether’s performance reflects the pressure - May 26, 2022
- US Senator Ted Cruz buys Bitcoin weekly and is extremely bullish - May 26, 2022
- Bitcoin price falls $30,000, other cryptocurrencies in red - May 26, 2022