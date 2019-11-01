Hello traders, today we will talk about overall Crypto market and its Dominance. BITCOIN and most of the ALTcoins have seen a deeper decline in the last couple of months, mainly because BTC have been …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin “bases out” at around 9,100 today on thin volume - November 1, 2019
- BITCOIN is still dominating in the crypto market – Elliott wave analysis - November 1, 2019
- Podcast: Pei CEO Tom Bachar on Changing Cash-Back Rewards With Bitcoin - November 1, 2019