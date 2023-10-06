Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency on the market, is vastly underperforming against bitcoin. Following another substantially bearish Thursday trading session and sluggish momentum this …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin at ‘Risk of Falling,’ Ether ETFs Lacklustre Performance Dismays Traders - October 6, 2023
- Bitcoin is struggling to surmount key technical indicator - October 6, 2023
- Late for Bitcoin? Embrace Bitcoin Cash Now - October 6, 2023