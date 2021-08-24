Long-term momentum behind bitcoin has strengthened and the 200-day moving average is rising again, supporting a bullish long-term outlook.’ …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin is testing a key resistance level that could signal a pause in its 1-month rally of 69%, according to technical analyst Katie Stockton - August 24, 2021
- MicroStrategy now holds $2.9 billion in bitcoin after buying an additional 3,907 coins in the 3rd quarter - August 24, 2021
- With Bitcoin Back At $50K, Consider These Crypto Stocks - August 24, 2021