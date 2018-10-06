Bitcoin gained 0.74% on Friday, following on from Thursday’s 1.34% rise, to end the day at $6,640, a 2 nd consecutive day of gains taking Bitcoin into positive territory for the current week …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Rapper Soulja Boy Brags About Bitcoin Gains in New Rap Track - October 6, 2018
- Bitcoin – Is That the Bottom? The SEC May Have a Final Say on That - October 6, 2018
- Blockchain Capital Expert: ‘Bitcoin Is Close to Bottoming’ - October 5, 2018