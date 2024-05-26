Jack Mallers asserted Bitcoin is the ultimate hedge against economic uncertainty. Despite volatility, significant investor interest in Bitcoin persisted. Ever since the approval of the Bitcoin [BTC] spot ETF, the king of cryptos has remained in the limelight. As more institutional investors enter the crypto markets, the question arises — why has Wall Street suddenly become so bullish about crypto? Jack Mallers’s insight on the current macroeconomy In a conversation with AnthoClick here to read the full story.

Read Full Story