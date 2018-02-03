Bitcoin had been trading in a fairly tight range around $10,000 early last week until Thursday when it fell below $9,000 and hit a low near $7,850 per coinmarketcap.com. Bitcoin briefly bounced back to $9,000 and then drifted back down to $8,000 on Friday.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Is Trying To Make A Comeback - February 3, 2018
- Bitcoin Developer Still Bullish on Crypto, Despite Current Crash - February 3, 2018
- ‘Bitcoin is my potential pension’: What’s driving people in Kentucky to join the craze - February 3, 2018