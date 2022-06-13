Bitcoin is losing for the seventh consecutive day, at one point on Monday morning, falling below $25K. The loss in seven days of selling is approaching 18%, bringing the rate to its lowest since …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Plunges Below $25K, Lowest Level Since December 2020 - June 13, 2022
- Lowest weekly close since December 2020 — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week - June 13, 2022
- Bitcoin is unlikely to gain support before falling to $20K - June 13, 2022