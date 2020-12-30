In less than three weeks, the popular cryptocurrency has registered a 60% increase in value and specialists project that it will reach $ 30,000 in the near future.
Read Full Story
- Stock market live Wednesday: Dow rises 70 to a record, bitcoin tops $28,000, energy sector jumps 1.6% - December 30, 2020
- Bitcoin is unstoppable! It reached $ 28,900 per unit and will continue to rise according to experts - December 30, 2020
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Nears $29K While Ether Options Trader Makes Long-Shot Bet - December 30, 2020