Bitcoin has a couple of things in common with the famous 17th century tulips — as an investment vehicle that is. One of them is the promise to change peoples’ lives, which excites and hypes investor imagination. Another is the astronomical rise in the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Isn’t Tulips - October 14, 2017
- Bitcoin’s Big Compromise Is Unravelling, as a Contentious Upgrade Threatens to Split the Network - October 14, 2017
- Wall Street can’t stop talking about Bitcoin - October 14, 2017