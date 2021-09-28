History suggested Bitcoin would have a rough September. That, once again, has turned out to be prescient. The world’s largest coin slumped for a second day and is down almost 11% this month, on track …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Joins Other Previous High-Flyers in September Swoon - September 28, 2021
- China Deals Bitcoin A Massive Blow - September 28, 2021
- Bitcoin Falls On China’s Crypto Crackdown. Are These Crypto Stocks Better Picks? - September 28, 2021