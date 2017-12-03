Bitcoin rises by $2000 in one day! Then it falls by just as much the very same day. Is the digital currency here to stay? Or a volatile, unproven and unbacked currency that’s doomed to fail? Coindesk’s Nolan Bauerie gives Richard his two cents. 02:33 LSE’s …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin jumps 1000% this year - December 3, 2017
- Bitcoin: is it a bubble waiting to burst or a good investment? - December 2, 2017
- Google searches for bitcoin pass Trump for the first time - December 2, 2017