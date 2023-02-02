Bitcoin jumps 3% after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, but signaled that only “a …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin jumps 3% after Powell says ‘disinflation’ underway - February 2, 2023
- Is bitcoin being manipulated? A professor who proved it in 2017 sees more red flags, report says. - February 2, 2023
- Bear Market Setbacks Have Left Bitcoin Miners Behind Their Gold Counterparts - February 2, 2023