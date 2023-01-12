CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what’s ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin jumps above $18,000, and SBF claims he didn’t steal funds in post-arrest blog: CNBC Crypto World - January 12, 2023
- El Salvador passes law for bitcoin-backed ‘volcano bonds’ and eyes expanding to other cryptocurrencies - January 12, 2023
- Bitcoin Rally Shows That Where Tech Stocks Go, Cryptocurrencies Follow - January 12, 2023