Bitcoin jumps above $8,700 to record high as largest US bitcoin exchange adds 100,000 users

Bitcoin climbs more than 6 percent to a record high of $8,725.13, according to CoinDesk. The largest bitcoin exchange in the U.S., Coinbase, added about 100,000 accounts around Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday, to a total of 13.1 million Friday, data shows.
