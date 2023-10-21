Bitcoin moved above $30,000 on Friday, spiking above the closely watched threshold before paring some gains, as a week of bullishness around a spot bitcoin ETF helps push the token higher. Bitcoin traded 4.5% higher, around $29,613, at 9:45 a.m. in New York. The world’s largest cryptocurrency is close to a 10% gain for the week.
