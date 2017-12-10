The futures launched Sunday, trading under the XBT ticker symbol on the Cboe. In 2017 alone, bitcoin has shot up more than 1,000 percent. Launching bitcoin futures at the Cboe gives the digital currency some legitimacy it in the eyes of institutional …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin futures start trading on CBOE exchange - December 10, 2017
- Bitcoin jumps higher as futures trading begins on CBOE; new futures rise - December 10, 2017
- Bitcoin futures launch sends bitcoin up $1,000 - December 10, 2017