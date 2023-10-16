The spike follows Sunday’s slight increase in Bitcoin’s price by 0.10% to $26,900. After the SEC’s approval of Grayscale’s bitcoin ETF, announced on Friday night, the cryptocurrency community looked …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Trending tickers: Bitcoin | Charles Schwab | Pfizer | Ocado - October 16, 2023
- From Bitcoin to blockchain: Key cryptocurrency terms and what they mean – BBC.com - October 16, 2023
- Bitcoin jumps nearly 4.5% to $28,000 amid hopes on US ETF approval - October 16, 2023