Bitcoin (BTC) jumped some 4.5% in the Asian morning hours Monday amid hopes that a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) could get approved in the coming months, sparking bullish hopes. Bitcoin traded …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Jumps to Near $28K As Bulls Bet on ETF Approval - October 16, 2023
- Week Ahead: Bitcoin could dip below $20,000 soon if spot ETF is not approved - October 16, 2023
- ARK21’s Spot Bitcoin ETF Filing Has 90% Chance Of Approval By January 2024 Deadline: Analysts - October 16, 2023