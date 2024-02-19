Bitcoin has once again captured the attention of the financial world by breaking through the $50,000 mark for the first time since December 2021. This resurgence is largely attributed to the recent …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin ETFs See Record $2.4B Weekly Inflows; BlackRock’s IBIT Leads: CoinShares - February 19, 2024
- Bitcoin Just Hit $50,000 — Is Now the Time to Buy? - February 19, 2024
- Largest Bitcoin Whales Gobble Up Nearly $13,000,000,000 Worth of BTC in 2024 Alone: Santiment - February 19, 2024