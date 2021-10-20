During this time, investors might be wondering whether it’s an optimal time to buy in. But one financial expert says to hold off.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin just hit an all-time high of over $66,000—but it’s ‘the least ideal time to buy,’ one expert says - October 20, 2021
- Peter Thiel says bitcoin at $60,000 is a sure sign the ‘decrepit’ political system is about to implode - October 20, 2021
- Bitcoin price rockets to all-time high, topping $65,000 - October 20, 2021