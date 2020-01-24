Cryptocurrency is being embraced by the Davos set, and some Bitcoin fans are excited. The World Economic Forum said on Friday that it is putting together a consortium made up of public and …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Just Made the Big Time. The Davos Crowd Has Signed On. - January 24, 2020
- Bitcoin vs. Ethereum: Which Is a Better Buy? - January 24, 2020
- Notes From WEF: Oil-Producing Nations Want Dollar Alternatives, Just Not Bitcoin - January 24, 2020