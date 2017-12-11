Bitcoin Just Surged on Futures Trading. Here’s How That Actually Works

With a bang and several bumps, the Chicago Board Options Exchange launched bitcoin futures to trading over the weekend. Upon its debut Sunday, bitcoin futures went red hot, forcing the CBOE to put to halts in a bid to calm the raging market. The price of …
