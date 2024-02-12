Back in late 2022, the price of bitcoin was stuck around a measly $16,000. It had lost three-quarters of the value it had racked up during an early-pandemic bull run. But then came the so-called …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin just topped $50,000 after its price more than doubled in the last year - February 12, 2024
- Bitcoin mining CEO outlines asset’s transformative potential for power grids - February 12, 2024
- Bitcoin’s Recent Rally Above $50,000 Coincided With A Huge Improvement In Sentiment - February 12, 2024