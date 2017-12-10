This week alone, the digital currency bitcoin surged $5,000 to a new high of $18,000 before correcting back to $15,000. The cryptocurrency is up nearly 2,000 percent over the year. If you had invested $100 in January, it would be worth $2,000 today.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin keeps breaking records, but should you invest in the year’s hottest commodity? - December 10, 2017
- Now there is a way for contagion from a bitcoin price collapse to flow into the rest of the markets - December 10, 2017
- How to get rich off bitcoin — or lose it all while trying - December 10, 2017