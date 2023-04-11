Bitcoin has topped $30,000 for the first time time since June, reaching its highest level in 10 months, as open interest on the CME exchange increased after a holiday weekend. The largest cryptocurrency rose 4% to $30,264 as of 3:13 p.m. in New York Tuesday after jumping by nearly as much on Monday, according to Messari.
